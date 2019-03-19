Nokia 5.1 Android Pie update arrives
Just 5 days ago, HMD Global released a big software update for the Nokia 3.1, bringing Android 9 Pie. Consider that several more devices are scheduled to be updated before the end of the second quarter — technically the middle of the quarter.
Well, chalk another one off the list: the Nokia 5.1 is getting Pie as well. Chief product officer Juho Sarvikas made the announcement on Twitter this morning:
A timeless classic has been redefined! Nokia 5.1 now runs the latest Android 9, Pie. Nokia smartphones just keep getting better! #GetSmart pic.twitter.com/OrAAgapOTV
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 19, 2019
This tweet came with counter-commentary on Nokia’s decision to lock down its bootloaders and a lack of updates to the Nokia 8‘s camera firmware. But the update does come in line with the promise that the company will bring Android 9 to its entire portfolio — its original 2017 releases are up next.
The software update will roll out over the course of a couple of weeks.