Nokia 5.1 Android Pie update arrives

Just 5 days ago, HMD Global released a big software update for the Nokia 3.1, bringing Android 9 Pie. Consider that several more devices are scheduled to be updated before the end of the second quarter — technically the middle of the quarter.

Well, chalk another one off the list: the Nokia 5.1 is getting Pie as well. Chief product officer Juho Sarvikas made the announcement on Twitter this morning:

This tweet came with counter-commentary on Nokia’s decision to lock down its bootloaders and a lack of updates to the Nokia 8‘s camera firmware. But the update does come in line with the promise that the company will bring Android 9 to its entire portfolio — its original 2017 releases are up next.

The software update will roll out over the course of a couple of weeks.

