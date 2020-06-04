HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 55-inch Smart TV in December last year for Rs 41,999. Now, the Nokia 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV has been launched in India for Rs 31,999. It features narrow bezels offering infinity-edge viewing experience.
Further, it comes with MEMC technology, intelligent dimming, wide color gamut, and Dolby Vision. As for audio, it sports built-in 24-watt speakers on the bottom with DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio, and audio optimizations from JBL for deep bass.
The Nokia 43-inch Smart Android TV runs Android 9.0 with support for Google Assistant, Chromecast in-built, and lets you download more apps via Google’s Android Play Store. It will be made available via Flipkart starting June 8.
Nokia 43-inch Smart Android TV specifications
- 43-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 400 nits brightness, 1200:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Dolby Vision, MEMC technology, Intelligent Dimming
- Cortex A53 processor, Mali 450MP4 GPU
- 2.25GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, Ethernet
- 24w Bottom-firing speakers, Sound by JBL, Dolby Audio, DTS Trusurround
- Android TV 9.0