Nokia Smart TV

HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 55-inch Smart TV in December last year for Rs 41,999. Now, the Nokia 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV has been launched in India for Rs 31,999. It features narrow bezels offering infinity-edge viewing experience.

Further, it comes with MEMC technology, intelligent dimming, wide color gamut, and Dolby Vision. As for audio, it sports built-in 24-watt speakers on the bottom with DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio, and audio optimizations from JBL for deep bass.

The Nokia 43-inch Smart Android TV runs Android 9.0 with support for Google Assistant, Chromecast in-built, and lets you download more apps via Google’s Android Play Store. It will be made available via Flipkart starting June 8.

Nokia Smart Android TV

Nokia 43-inch Smart Android TV specifications

  • 43-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 400 nits brightness,  1200:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Dolby Vision, MEMC technology,  Intelligent Dimming
  • Cortex A53 processor, Mali 450MP4 GPU
  • 2.25GB RAM, 16GB storage
  • Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, Ethernet
  • 24w Bottom-firing speakers, Sound by JBL, Dolby Audio, DTS Trusurround
  • Android TV 9.0

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Color options for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series may have been leaked
We have started to receive information about the color options that may arrive with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+
Redmi 10X series
Redmi 10X, 10X Pro with AMOLED display, Dimensity 820 5G SoC launched in China
Price starts at 1,599 yuan (~$224).
Moto G Fast
Moto G Fast with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 2-day battery life surfaces in a promotional video
It may come with a 4,000mAh battery.