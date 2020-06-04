Nokia Smart TV

HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 55-inch Smart TV in December last year for Rs 41,999. Now, the Nokia 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV has been launched in India for Rs 31,999. It features narrow bezels offering infinity-edge viewing experience.

Further, it comes with MEMC technology, intelligent dimming, wide color gamut, and Dolby Vision. As for audio, it sports built-in 24-watt speakers on the bottom with DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio, and audio optimizations from JBL for deep bass.

The Nokia 43-inch Smart Android TV runs Android 9.0 with support for Google Assistant, Chromecast in-built, and lets you download more apps via Google’s Android Play Store. It will be made available via Flipkart starting June 8.

Nokia Smart Android TV

Nokia 43-inch Smart Android TV specifications

  • 43-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, 400 nits brightness,  1200:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Dolby Vision, MEMC technology,  Intelligent Dimming
  • Cortex A53 processor, Mali 450MP4 GPU
  • 2.25GB RAM, 16GB storage
  • Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, Ethernet
  • 24w Bottom-firing speakers, Sound by JBL, Dolby Audio, DTS Trusurround
  • Android TV 9.0

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant launched in India
It is priced at Rs 27,999 (~$370).
Android 11
Android 11 name – What will the new version of Android be called?
If you are waiting to hear what dessert name Android 11 will be named after, you are in for some disappointment.
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Update: Not So Delayed? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new possible launch date of the iPhone 12, the battery in the Galaxy Note 20 and more