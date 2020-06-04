HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 55-inch Smart TV in December last year for Rs 41,999. Now, the Nokia 43-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV has been launched in India for Rs 31,999. It features narrow bezels offering infinity-edge viewing experience.

Further, it comes with MEMC technology, intelligent dimming, wide color gamut, and Dolby Vision. As for audio, it sports built-in 24-watt speakers on the bottom with DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio, and audio optimizations from JBL for deep bass.

The Nokia 43-inch Smart Android TV runs Android 9.0 with support for Google Assistant, Chromecast in-built, and lets you download more apps via Google’s Android Play Store. It will be made available via Flipkart starting June 8.

Nokia 43-inch Smart Android TV specifications