HMD Global recently announced the Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.2. Now, the company has also announced it for the Nokia 4.2. To recall, the smartphone was launched in May last year. It is a mid-range phone powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC.

The Android 10 update for Nokia 4.2 comes with March 2020 security patch. We don’t have the official changelog, but we expect it to include Dark Mode, Smart Replies, new gesture-based navigation, and more.

The update is rolling out in waves. There are more than 40 countries including India and the US on the list and all are expected to get the update by April 14.

Further, Nokia 4.2 will also receive the Android 11 update as HMD Global promised two years of OS upgrades at the launch.

