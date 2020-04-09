Nokia 4.2 Android 10 update, prakhar khanna, parkyprakhar
Up next
Author
Tags

HMD Global recently announced the Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.2. Now, the company has also announced it for the Nokia 4.2. To recall, the smartphone was launched in May last year. It is a mid-range phone powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC.

The Android 10 update for Nokia 4.2 comes with March 2020 security patch. We don’t have the official changelog, but we expect it to include Dark Mode, Smart Replies, new gesture-based navigation, and more.

The update is rolling out in waves. There are more than 40 countries including India and the US on the list and all are expected to get the update by April 14.

Further, Nokia 4.2 will also receive the Android 11 update as HMD Global promised two years of OS upgrades at the launch.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro render pops up online in a gorgeous green shade

OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly come in blue and black shades as well, and is said to flaunt a glass build with a metallic frame.
Honor 30 pro

HONOR 30 Pro visits TENAA, full specs leaked ahead of April 15 launch

Leaked photos suggest the presence of a curved OLED panel.

Nokia 7.2 starts receiving stable Android 10 update

The Android 10 update is now being rolled out for the Nokia 7.2 globally via the stable channel.