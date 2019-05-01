Nokia 4.2 pre-orders start in the US, phone ships May 14

Black and Pink Sand are the colors HMD Global decided to bring to the United States for the Nokia 4.2, with the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage configuration. It costs $189, and it is already on pre-sale online at Amazon and Best Buy. The phone will be shipping on May 14, 2019, but those who want to grab it in-store will need to go to select Best Buy locations starting June 9, 2019.

The Nokia 4.2, introduced at MWC, brings a 5.71-inch 720p display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by the Snapdragon 439 chip. The US will see the highest end of the configurations, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, everything powered by a 3,000mAh battery. The glass on the front has a subtle 2.5D curve to it, in addition to a front-facing 8-megapixel camera, while the back gets a duo of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel units. It also has a dedicated button for Google Assistant, too, and it offers the pure Android One experience.