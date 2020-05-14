The Android 10 update for Nokia 3.1 Plus has started rolling out with April 2020 security patch starting May 13. It is being rolled out in waves. Hence, only 10 percent of users are receiving the update today.

It is being rolled out in 38 countries along with India, Malaysia, Nepal and more. The target is to reach 50 percent by May 16, and 100 percent deployment of the Android 10 update by May 18.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 update was announced on the phone’s community forum. However, it didn’t mention the changelog.

According to some users who posted a screenshot of the update, it is 1.24GB in size. It brings Android 10 features like Dark Mode, Smart reply, Gesture navigation, and additional controls for privacy and location.

Source: Nokia community forum