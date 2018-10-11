Bigger Nokia 3.1 Plus adds on camera, battery, power

In London last week, HMD Global led the affordable charge in the first-world with something approximating a flagship in the Nokia 7.1. This week in India, it’s just about spreading the love out.

Iterating on the refreshed Nokia 3 from earlier this year, the Nokia 3.1 Plus takes all of it and makes it bigger.

It’s fronted still by a 2:1 display at 720p resolution, but it grows from 5.2 inches in diameter to 6. For all it’s worth, there’s no notch at the top of the screen. There’s a 5-megapixel depth sensing camera to assist the main rear 13-megapixel unit. Plus, the battery gets a 17 percent bump to 3,500mAh — good enough for two days of use, according to Nokia Mobile, thanks to an improved MediaTek chipset, the Helio P22.

But some things remain the same like the limited memory options (though the maximum capacity for an additional microSD has jumped up to 400GB). Other stalwarts include the aluminum cladding, a rear-side fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, micro-USB port and Android One — the device starts out with Android Oreo, but is guaranteed for two major OS upgrades and three years total of security patches.

India will see the device first in Blue, White or Baltic (black) finishes from October 19. HMD Global lists global average pricing to be €159 for 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and €179 for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.