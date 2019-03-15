Android

Nokia 3.1 gets Android Pie, Verizon may get it soon as Nokia 3V

Contents

HMD Global is one Nokia phone closer to moving all of its Android portfolio to version 9.

Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced (with respect to an article from our cross-town colleagues at Android Authority) that the company was dropping Android Pie on the Nokia 3.1.

The Nokia 3.1 is fourth from last in HMD’s Pie queue with the original Nokia 6, Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 set to receive updates before the end of the second quarter.

Speaking of the Nokia 3.1, leaks blogger Evan Blass has mentioned on Twitter that Verizon is prepared to debut a Nokia 3 V.

It doesn’t seem like a stretch to infer that since the Nokia 2 V was just the Nokia 2.1 with Verizon’s proprietary branding on it that we should expect the Nokia 3.1 to be said Nokia 3 V. We just don’t know when it will happen to launch if it is the case.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 9, Android Pie, carriers, News, Nokia 2 V, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3 V, Nokia 3.1, software updates, US, Verizon
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.