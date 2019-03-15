Nokia 3.1 gets Android Pie, Verizon may get it soon as Nokia 3V
HMD Global is one Nokia phone closer to moving all of its Android portfolio to version 9.
Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced (with respect to an article from our cross-town colleagues at Android Authority) that the company was dropping Android Pie on the Nokia 3.1.
To celebrate @AndroidAuth recognizing us for the best pie delivery in the industry, it is our pleasure to cater you a very special serving 😋🍰! Your premium companion, Nokia 3.1 now offers the sweetest experience with Android 9, Pie! Nokia smartphones get better with time! pic.twitter.com/Wa9bIaJBxt
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 14, 2019
The Nokia 3.1 is fourth from last in HMD’s Pie queue with the original Nokia 6, Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 set to receive updates before the end of the second quarter.
Speaking of the Nokia 3.1, leaks blogger Evan Blass has mentioned on Twitter that Verizon is prepared to debut a Nokia 3 V.
Verizon is following up the Nokia 2V with the 3V.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 13, 2019
It doesn’t seem like a stretch to infer that since the Nokia 2 V was just the Nokia 2.1 with Verizon’s proprietary branding on it that we should expect the Nokia 3.1 to be said Nokia 3 V. We just don’t know when it will happen to launch if it is the case.
