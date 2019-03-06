Android

Nokia 2 gets Android 8.1 Oreo, though trade-offs and restrictions apply

Contents

The difficult part about working with a low-spec Android device in an era where Google has started to lock down the software for such devices is making sure that an older phone is able to upgrade operating systems.

Which never happens if you have a low-end phone from most any manufacturer. But HMD Global is special.

In the case of the Nokia 2, which launched in 2017 with a full build — and, at the time, the only build — of Android 7.0 Nougat, it has had the challenge of working out how to upgrade the device when Google is pretty much adamant that a device with 1GB of RAM should use the Android Go version of any particular build.

Unfortunately, HMD could not format the Android Oreo upgrade for the Nokia 2 into the Go edition as it would’ve wanted. But it still wanted to provide an OS upgrade regardless of the challenges.

So, according to our partners at XDA-Developers, the company has been working with Google and Qualcomm to bring up the full version of Android 8.1 to the Nokia 2. The company is warning users that performance may not be at “the same level as enjoyed with Nougat” and that some applications could become incompatible with the device. That’s why users who want the upgrade must sign into the software beta testing program for the Nokia 2.

Existing users who are on the beta track will receive an over-the-air upgrade. However, due to network clearance issues, new signees to the program from the countries or with the following carriers will not be able to receive the upgrade, period. More details are at the source link below this story.

  • Albania
  • Armenia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Belarus
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Chile
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Estonia
  • Georgia
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland (except Vodafone)
  • Israel
  • Kazakhstan
  • Latvia

  • Lithuania
  • Macedonia
  • Moldova
  • Mongolia
  • Montenegro
  • Peru
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom
  • Uruguay
  • Movistar (Ecuador)
  • Tigo (Guatemala)
  • Cosmot (Greece)
  • Telekom Romania
  • DiGI (Romania)
  • Orange (Romania)
  • Swisscom

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
XDA-Developers
Source
Nokia Mobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.1, Android Go, Android Oreo, Beta, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 2, software updates
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.