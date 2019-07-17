HMD brings the Android One Nokia 2.2 to the United States

Announced at the beginning of June, the Nokia 2.2 is the company’s most affordable Android One smartphone. It was initially available in India and Europe, but now HMD Global announces the U.S. availability for the Nokia 2.2.

Available through Best Buy and Amazon online for $139, the Nokia 2.2 can already be purchased, as of June 16. The phone features a 5.71-inch display with 720 x 1520 resolution, a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via a microSD card), a single 13MP main shooter on the back, and a 5MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone will also be available in select Best Buy stores starting August 4, and if you’re worried about software updates, HMD promises an Android Q update down the road.