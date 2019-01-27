Nokia 1 Plus specs leaked

A new Nokia device is on the horizon, though this one isn’t the device you’re probably longing for.

A larger sequel to the Nokia 1, aptly titled the Nokia 1 Plus, has been leaked by retail site TigerMobile. The supposed specs aren’t surprising given the former device runs with the lightweight Android Go.

There’s a 480p 2:1 display spanning just a bit over 5 inches, a MediaTek MT6739WW (we’ve seen that chipset making the rounds on budget phones recently) with 1GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie on board. The device supports dual SIM cards.

No other details have been extracted, but if there’s anything we can learn about from brand licensee HMD Global at MWC, we’ll let you know.