Nokia 1.4

HMD Global has today launched its latest budget phone – the Nokia 1.4 – that is targeted at the entry-level segment. The latest Nokia-branded offering starts at just €99 (~ $120) and will be up for grabs globally starting today in three color options – Fjord, Charcoal, and Dusk – and an equal number of memory configurations.

A decent first smartphone for kids and boomers alike

While the internal hardware is modest, the phone doesn’t look bad either and is targeted at first-time smartphone users. Nokia promises three years of security updates for its ultra-affordable phone and has also baked in built-in parental controls in the near-stock Android experience.

Talking about the specs, Nokia 1.4 offers a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch at the top, while a 4000 mAh battery has been fitted inside to keep the lights on. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 215 SoC keeps things running in tandem with up to 3 gigs of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage with scope for memory expansion up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Nokia says its latest budget phone is ready for Android 11 upgrade

Notably, the Nokia 1.4 comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor, a feature that was missing from its predecessor. And oh, there is a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. At the back, you’ll find an 8MP main camera sitting alongside a 2MP macro lens, while the selfie department will be handled by a 5MP front camera.

You also get access to camera tricks such as portrait mode and a dedicated Night mode as well. The phone runs Android 10 (Go Edition), but the company says it is ready to get the Android 11 update that will arrive soon.

Nokia 1.4 specifications

Display6.517-inch HD+
20:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC
RAM1GB, 2GB or 3GB
Storage16GB, 32GB, or 64GB
Expandable up to 128GB via microSD
Rear Cameras8MP primary with AF
2MP macro
Front Camera5MP
Battery4000 mAh
5W charging
ColorsFjord, Charcoal, Dusk
Dimensions166.42 × 76.72 × 8.7 mm
Weight178 g
SoftwareAndroid 10 (Go edition)
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
