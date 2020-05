Nokia announced the Nokia 1.3 Android Go smartphone back in March. As most other companies with MWC plans, HMD had to take its announcement online.

The smartphone is now available for pre-order through Amazon and B&H. It is priced at $99.

It is being made available in two colors — Cyan and Charcoal. The company says that it start shipping the device from next week.

Here’s all you need to know about the Nokia 1.3 Android Go smartphone.

Source: Gizmochina