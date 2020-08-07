Yesterday, Noise launched its Colorfit Nav smartwatch in India. It is now available for purchase from Amazon India during Prime day for Rs 3,999. It is said that the regular price is Rs 4,499. The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) LCD screen and uses Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to devices.

The Noise Colorfit Nav comes with 10 sports modes. It can track speed, distance and path in real-time. Further, it is made out of impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap. The smart wearable features cloud-based and customizable watch faces. It comes with 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

You can get alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, breath, and sedentary alerts. The Colorfit Nav packs a 180mAh battery that is said to offer up to 4 days of usage, up to 30 days standby.