Noise-canceling AirPods Pro design may have been confirmed

We have been receiving many rumors concerning a new pair of noise-canceling AirPods Pro from Apple, and now we get leaks that could confirm their possible design. Indeed, these are still rumors, but some interesting rumors at that.

Rumors say that we may get a new pair of AirPods from Apple, a Pro version that may come late this 2019 or early 2020. These new AirPods Pro are supposed to include a noise-canceling feature and improved water resistance. We had already seen some images, but now we see a new set of images from accessory maker ESR that include a cover and a carrying case for these new AirPods. These images show us a wider charging case and rubber-tipped AirPods, and they are even shipping these cases for the unreleased AirPods. There is also a rumor that gives these new AirPods Pro a price of $199, but we will just have to wait and see.