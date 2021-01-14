Samsung took the virtual stage at UnPacked 2021 to launch its latest flagships. It announced the Galaxy S21 series, which comprises of Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Alongside the smartphones, the company also announced Galaxy Buds Pro and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+. The latter two are Bluetooth trackers. Essentially, these are similar to the Tile Bluetooth tracker that allows users to locate their items like phone, wallet, keys and more.

The vanilla Galaxy SmartTag offers the functionality of a Bluetooth tag, and that’s pretty much it. It can be used to track objects by using the built-in energy-saving Bluetooth 5.0 LE module. Both the Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+ come with a single button. This button can be used to send an alert and ensure that it is wirelessly connected to your smartphone allowing you to find your device in case you misplace it. It also works the other way round. You can use your phone to locate the tag attached to an item of your choice. The company has released a dedicated app for its new Bluetooth tags called Galaxy Find Network.

As for physical measurements, these are 4x4cms and around one centimeter thick. Both of them are made out of plastic and come with IP53 certification. Samsung is making them available in three color options of white, light brown, and black. The vanilla model is powered by a standard CR2032 coin cell battery rated at 220mAh. It is claimed to last up to 280 days. You can use the Galaxy SmartTag with any Galaxy series smartphone running on Android 8.

The Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+ will be available in single or multi-packs starting January 29 2021. The vanilla model is priced at $29.99 and is included with every Galaxy S21 pre-order.