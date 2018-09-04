Want Touch ID to return to the iPhone? You’re not gonna like this prediction

Apple will not be bringing back Touch ID in any form on any iPhones in 2019.

That prediction was made by respected Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo of TF International Securities in a research note, picked up by MacRumors, about Android phone makers adopting “fingerprint on display” biometric authentication at a quick clip.

No particular reason is given as to why the iPhone will stick with Face ID through the TrueDepth camera system as featured on the iPhone X through the next couple of years.

Kuo sees several big developments over the next several quarters benefiting adoption of FOD, including a reduction of materials and cost to build and increased competition. vivo, which debuted the first FOD phone, and presumably OPPO both use a Synaptics component right now, but more designs are expected out of Goodix, Silead and the big players like Samsung and Qualcomm. Sensors will also be able to use both optical and ultrasonic sensors to read fingerprints through LCD screens in the near future, perhaps as soon as the second half of next year.