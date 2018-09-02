No Pixel Watch this year, but Huawei isn’t giving up

Remember all the Google Pixel Watch rumors? According to reports, Google was supposed to unveil a Pixel Watch together with its new Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones this fall. Seems like you’ll have to wait longer for the Google smartwatch, according to this latest report. The Mountain View-company confirmed to Tom’s Guide that there will be no Pixel Watch this year. Instead, Google will be focusing on improving Wear OS, and working with manufacturers on showing off new hardware. “To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don’t think we’re there yet. Our focus is on our partners for now“, said Miles Barr, Google’s director of engineering for Wear OS.

Huawei has not given up on smartwatches either. The company’s CEO, Richard Yu, confirmed Huawei’s plans in a recent Digital Trends interview. He also mentioned that the phone-maker is working on improving smartwatches before releasing a new one. “Yes, but it needs more innovation, and we are working on that“, he said when asked about Huawei’s interest in smartwatches.

“We want to make bigger improvements and make the experience much better than today. That’s my target. We want to make the smartwatch more useful, more intimate, more functional, and with much longer battery life. Today we have two days battery life. I hope to have one running for a week. We want much better performance, and more usability”, Yu added.

