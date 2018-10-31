Another great solution for the notch is provided by the Nubia X

Just when we thought that notches and sliding panels to reveal the selfie cameras where the best solution to give us more screen on the front face of a smartphone, the Nubia X comes and proves us wrong.

This is the Nubia X, a dual-screen phone with a very high screen ratio.

Source: Weibo 字幕 GOUBA pic.twitter.com/L2So4FdzNU — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 31, 2018

ZTE’s subdivision Nubia has released a very interesting smartphone that comes with no selfie camera. This lets us get a 6.26” LDC 2,280×1080 display. Now, how are we going to take selfies with this device? Well, it’s very simple, with its dual 16MP+24MP main camera. This is possible because the Nubia X includes a display in the back of the phone. An OLED panel to be more precise. This second screen has the same features as the main one does. It also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 3,899 mAh battery, and Android Oreo 8.1. I’m just curious to see if its battery is going to withstand the torture of having to power up two screens. Its price in China is ¥3299 (around $475), and sadly we can’t say that it will be available in the US.