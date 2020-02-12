HMD Global has announced that it won’t attend MWC 2020 citing health risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. What this means is the Finnish company won’t launch any new Nokia phone at the show in Barcelona later this month.

“HMD Global has been carefully monitoring the situation following the outbreak of Covid-19. After much deliberation, we have decided to cancel our participation at MWC Barcelona, 2020,” HMD Global said in an official press release.

The Nokia brand licensee was rumoured to launch a host of phones at MWC 2020 such as the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and the Nokia 1.3, alongside a Wear OS smartwatch. Sony, Vivo, and Nvidia are among a host of other brands that have pulled out of MWC 2020 so far over the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: HMD Global