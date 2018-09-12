We might not see the new iPad Pro models in today’s Apple event

We have been getting lots of information from the sitemap files found on Apple’s website. We have gotten information about the new iPhone models, their colors and more. We have also found out the sizes for the new Apple Watch Series 4, but the iPad Pro models are nowhere to be found.

The sitemap XML has given out many of the secrets that might be unveiled officially in a couple of hours. The problem is that no matter how much people have searched, there’s no reference to the new iPad Pro models. It’s true that Apple has even shut down its Apple Store website before the event as it’s always done and maybe just in time to stop people from getting more special information. Maybe we will see these devices announced on October next to the Macs, maybe not. In any case, we only have to wait a bit longer to find out.