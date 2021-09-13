Instagram is one of the most used social networking platforms out there. The photo-sharing platform was acquired by Facebook in 2012, and despite its immense growth since then, the iPad app for Instagram has been a no-show till now. And it looks like it isn’t coming anytime soon.

Even though the tablet from Apple has been often deemed one of the ‘best gadgets for creators,’ thanks to its large screen estate and support for Apple Pencil, Instagram has only been accessible through web browsers on iPad — which some say isn’t the best experience. The platform has been asked again and again about the app for iPad, but Instagram has always denied the development of the app. Again, in a video on the platforms, CEO Adam Mosseri said:

“I spent a bit of a time on an iPad because I was on a flight, but still no iPad app for Instagram. It would be nice to do, but there’s a lot to do and only so many people, so it hasn’t made the cut.”

To pacify the users, Instagram rolled out the ability to upload photos through the web, and since Instagram users can access the service through the web, people are able to upload and share photos through iPad. And even though iOS 15 makes it easier it a little easier to use Instagram’s iPhone app on iPad easier, the native app has always been required. But, it doesn’t look like it’s arriving anytime soon.

iPad Air (4th Generation) Check out Apple's latest iPad Air with A14 Bionic processor and support for Apple Pencil on Amazon. view at amazon

Source: Instagram