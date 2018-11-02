Introduced by Samsung on the Galaxy Note7, the iris scanner might be on its way out, if a recent report is accurate. Samsung is reportedly ditching the iris scanner on the Galaxy S10, and, instead, is said to only keep the fingerprint scanner on the front. Obviously, we’re talking about an in-display fingerprint scanner, as the home button is going away (optical on the cheaper model).

The reason behind such a move, according to the report, is Samsung’s intention of stretching the screen even more. By making it taller, it can considerably reduce the screen-to-body ratio, and get closer to that all-screen ideal manufacturers and users are thinking of recently.

The report mentions that the fingerprint scanner will be the only biometric authentication method on all three Galaxy S10 models. The iris scanner will be removed on the entire line-up. Whether we’ll see a notch or not is yet unknown, but there are plenty ways manufacturers can come up with to conceal the front-facing camera and earpiece.