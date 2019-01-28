No Face ID on cheaper iPad models, code reveals

Face ID on the new iPad Pro models is a natural evolution of Apple’s tablet line-up. There was a recent rumor that a new iPad and iPad mini 5 are on their way this year, but according to a recent discovery after code digging, you don’t have to have high hopes for low-cost iPhones and Face ID. Apparently, deep inside the code of iOS 12.2, in its current beta, there are references to four new iPad models that don’t include Face ID.

They are all model numbers iPad 11,1 through iPad 11,4, and the discovery suggests that Apple might be sticking to Touch ID on these models. This also means a physical home button where the fingerprint scanner is placed, which leads to bezels (unless it’s back mounted or Apple finds a different solution), which leads to little to no design changes.

Whether this is the new iPad mini refresh or not is yet unknown. However, there are rumors and some evidence that there will be several new models and refreshes this year, but if you’re looking at a budget solution, chances are you won’t have Face ID.