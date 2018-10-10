Samsung could say goodbye to the audio Jack in the Galaxy Note 10

While everybody is a bit let down by the fact that the audio jack won’t come with the OnePlus 6T, we get information that we might lose it in another important smartphone. New reports from Korea are saying that the new Galaxy Note 10 might be the first Samsung flagship to leave the jack behind.

According to industry sources cited by ETNews, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 won’t have an audio jack, and the Samsung Galaxy S11 would be the first of the Galaxy S line-up to follow its steps. It seems that all the new features that Samsung is including in its flagship devices will soon leave no space for the audio jack and therefore we will see the last of the big companies let it die. There will surely be a dongle to adapt your wired earphones, even though they won’t ever compare to the audio quality provided by the jack. Maybe now we should really consider getting wireless earphones, or at least start looking for good options.