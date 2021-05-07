nintendo Game Builder Garage

Nintendo has announced a new game for its Switch series of consoles that will introduce players to the world of making games. But rather than burdening them with a million lines of code, the game – called Game Builder Garage – relies on visual programming, allowing players to simply combine visual elements to create an action. The company is calling these fundamental visual elements Nodon, and they’re supposed to help you build a game from scratch – without any prior experience whatsoever. 

Game Builder Garage will be out on June 11 priced at $29.99

Each Nodon has its own unique characteristic and capabilities, and by connecting two Nodons, a move can be made. “There are dozens of Nodon in Game Builder Garage, each with a unique function, and you can learn how to build games just by connecting them in various ways. For example, you can create and move a human-like character with an analog stick just by connecting Stick Nodon with Person Nodon!” Nintendo says in its official announcement post

Nintendo adds that Game Builder Garage will help players of all ages make a wide range of games ranging from spaceship shooters to side-scrolling platformers and kart racing experiences. And to help players begin their journey, the game has a Lesson Mode where you will get step-by-step instructions about the basic concepts of visual programming, complete with small quizzes and tasks in between to polish their skills. 

Notably, players will be able to exchange and download games made by their friends and family members. Game Builder Garage also has a dedicated Free Programming mode that lets you peek into the code of games created by others to take some cues. While playing the game, you can use the Joy-Con controllers, the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, or even a mouse plugged into the USB port on the dock. 

nintendo game

Game Builder Garage will be out on June 11 priced at $29.99 and will be available from the Nintendo website as well as the Nintendo e-shop. However, it won’t be the company’s first attempt at making a game with a similar premise. In the past, Nintendo has also come up with products such as Super Mario Maker and Nintendo Labo that introduced players to the DIY aspect of visual game development. 

View Nintendo Switch on Amazon
 View Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
The LG G8X ThinQ, and other Android smartphones are on sale today
Check out the latest deals from B&H Photo Video and Amazon, where we find the LG G8 ThinQ, the Nokia 3.4, and more on sale
Apple’s M1 MacBooks, and gaming keyboard are on sale right now
Check out the latest deals at Amazon.com, where we find the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more items on sale
Xbox Linux
Here’s how to play full Xbox games on Linux with xCloud (video)
Microsoft’s web-based game streaming service happens to work on a lot of other platforms, too. Here’s how to play full Xbox games in Linux!