Looks like Nintendo is finally ready to launch an upgraded version of the Switch handheld console, one that has so far been the stuff of rumors and speculations. As per a Bloomberg report, the upcoming console could be announced ahead of the E3 conference in June while assembly of the device begins a month later.

The original Switch will gradually be phased out, while the Switch Lite will continue to sell

The report adds that the updated Switch console will be released at some point in September or October. Following its debut, the original Nintendo Switch will gradually be phased out, while the cheaper Lite model will continue to be on the shelves for the foreseeable future. Interestingly, the device was also mentioned in an earnings call of Universal Display Corporation earlier this year.

Nintendo’s upcoming console will come equipped with a bigger 7-inch display supplied by Samsung. For comparison, the existing Switch console features a 6.2-inch LCD display with HD resolution. More importantly, this will be an OLED panel, ensuring a better color contrast, deeper blacks, and improved viewing angles. The upcoming console will also support 4K when connected to a TV by putting it in docking mode.

At its heart will be an NVIDIA graphics engine that supports the chipmaker’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) tech. This AI-based solution is used for boosting frame rates and upscaling, ensuring that players can get a high FPS count even at peak resolutions. Previous reports have pointed towards the presence of AMD silicon inside the device.

It will cost more than $299

It is unclear how much the upcoming Switch refresh will cost, but Nintendo plans to sell it at a premium compared to the $299 asking price of the original Switch. Moreover, suppliers are reportedly expecting a higher profit per unit from the upcoming handheld console despite the pricier internals.

Nintendo’s suppliers are reportedly confident that they can fulfill the orders from the company, despite the global semiconductor shortage affecting all segments from PCs and smartphones to automobiles. But given how scarce the existing Switch console has been in the past few quarters fueled by high uptake during the pandemic, it won’t be a cakewalk for potential buyers to secure the updated model following its release later this year.