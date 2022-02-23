Nintendo Switch OLED is now back in stock!

We have great news for Nintendo fans. It seems that the OLED version of the Nintendo Switch is once again available at Amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch OLED portable gaming console has been another excellent hit for Nintendo. Unfortunately, the company has also been affected by the ongoing chip shortages, which means that these devices are usually hard to find. But we have great news for those wanting to get their hands on one of these amazing products, as you can currently get your hands on a new Nintendo Switch OLED version for $329 at Amazon.com.

You can get the new color variant that comes with white Joy-Cons or the option with traditional colors, which means red and blue Joy-Cons. Either way, you can also choose to purchase more Joy-Cons as there are tons of aftermarket options, and you can also pick up wired or wireless gaming controllers specifically designed to work with your Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch OLED features a larger 7-inch OLED screen to deliver vivid colors and crisp contrast that will take your gaming experience to a new level. You also get a wired LAN port that will help your gaming experience when playing on TV mode to enjoy faster internet speeds. This model also features 64GB internal storage, and you can also expand this storage all the way up to 2TB using microSDHC or microSDXC cards.

Remember that this is a great moment to purchase a new Nintendo Switch since tons of new games are coming in the first half of 2021, including Fire Emblem Warriors, Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Super Mario Strikers, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and more. And if you don’t want to spend that much on your new Switch, you can also consider the original model that sells for $299 or get the Nintendo Switch Lite for just $200.