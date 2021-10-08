I kind of knew that the new Nintendo Switch with an OLED display was going to be popular among Nintendo fans and gamers altogether, but I seriously didn’t expect it to be this successful at sales.

The latest Nintendo Switch OLED was announced back in July, and it seems that people got really excited over this announcement. The new hand-held gaming console started to sell today, but it seems that Nintendo wasn’t ready for the demand. Several online stores are already telling their customers that they are out of stock, and if you were smart enough to pre-order yours, well, things aren’t as nice either, as early buyers are also reporting delays with their units.

If you head over to Nintendo’s US site and several other retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or GameStop, you will see that the Nintendo Switch OLED is nowhere to be found. But you may be in luck if you live in France, as Amazon France claims that it still has some units, and if you live in the United Kingdom, you will be able to get your units on October 12 or 13, depending on the color you go for. And if you live in Germany, you will have to be a bit more patient, as you may have to wait up to three weeks for the new Nintendo Switch.

It seems that Nintendo fans are really excited about the new OLED display in the Nintendo Switch, as this is the only real upgrade from the previous version. This new model features a 7-inch display, which is larger than the 6.2-inch model on the regular version. However, Internals are the same in both models, meaning that you will receive 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

It is unclear why the Nintendo Switch OLED has presented delays, but we can’t rule out that this may be another consequence of the ongoing chip shortage. Still, if you can’t get a new OLED model, you can also pick up the Switch Lite or the vanilla model, which are currently selling for $199 and $300, respectively.

Source ITHome

Via GizChina