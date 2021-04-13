Nintendo is adding a new blue color to its Switch Lite lineup, bringing the number of available options to five. The new blue option, not to be confused with the Switch Lite in turquoise, will launch on May 21 for $199.

The release comes out of the blue (no pun intended) and amidst swirling rumors about Nintendo launch a more powerful Switch. The Switch Lite was first launched in four colors — gray, turquoise, yellow, and coral — when it debuted in 2019. The lite version of the portable console comes in a smaller form factor, doesn’t offer docked support, and doesn’t offer detachable Joy-Con.

“By expanding the existing range of color options for the system, which includes coral, yellow, gray and turquoise, the blue Nintendo Switch Lite gives you more options to express your personal gaming style wherever you choose to play,” Nintendo said on its website.

Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia! pic.twitter.com/WD6FAc8pqr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2021

According to Nintendo, the Switch Lite in the new blue color will arrive alongside a new title called Miitopia. The game was originally launched for Nintendo 3DS and is described as a customizable role-playing game starring Miis.

If you’re waiting for a more substantial upgrade to the Nintendo Switch, you may get it later this year. A recent report claimed NVIDIA is working on a new chipset for Nintendo that’s expected to support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), which uses artificial intelligence to deliver higher-quality graphics more efficiently. The portable console is also expected to feature a larger display that could be supplied by Samsung.

Before the Nintendo Switch Pro becomes a reality, gamers will have plenty of options to choose from between the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, including the new blue color. I have the old, boring Nintendo Switch in gray, and seeing this new color makes me blue with envy. You can pick it up on May 21 for $199.