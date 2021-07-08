You can currently get several Nintendo products on sale. Head over to Amazon.com, where you will get a 10 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings, meaning that you can grab one for $429. This bundle comes with Neon Blue and Neon Red Jot-Cons, 32GB internal storage, a 12-in-1 carrying case, and a 128GB SD card. Now, you can consider a second bundle, as you can also get one for $343 with $26.95 savings, and it will include a 32GB console with a 32GB memory card and an IR motion camera.

    Nintendo Switch Bundle 1

    Nintendo Switch Bundle 2

 

And since we’re talking Nintendo, we have also found several games on sale, starting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which’s currently selling for $45 shipped, which is $15 less than its regular $60 price tag. This game is great to play against your friends, and you can also add Mario Golf: Super Rush in this category. It is now available for $50, down from $60, which translates to $10 savings.

If you like solo games, you can also consider getting a copy of Legend of Zelda Link’s awakening that’s selling for $40 or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild for $45 with $20 and $15 savings, respectively. And Kirby Star Allies is also on sale, but you will have to head over to Best Buy to get your copy for $45 with the same $15 savings.

    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

    Kirby Star Allies

We have also found the latest Apple AirPods Max are getting a $60 discount, which means you can grab a pair for $489. Now, this will get you the Space Gray color variant, but you can also get the Sky Blue and Green variants for $490 and the Silver option for $499. And if you want a more affordable option, you can grab a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $197 after receiving a $52 discount. The second-gen Apple AirPods are also on sale, and you can grab yours with a wireless charging case for $160 after a $39 discount.

    Apple AirPods Max

    Apple AirPods Pro

    Apple AirPods

