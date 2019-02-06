Make your Nintendo Switch Bluetooth compatible for under $40

The hottest gaming device on the market is the Nintendo Switch, but it lacks one key feature: Bluetooth capabilities. There’s an easy fix to this problem and it’s the Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Audio Adapter.

With this adapter, you’ll be able to play Super Mario Kart 8 on the highest volume without bothering those around you. Once connected to your Nintendo Switch, the Bluetooth Audio Adapter streams audio directly to your favorite pair of wireless headphones or speakers.

Take your gaming to the next level with the Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Audio Adapter. At 33% off, this amazing tool will only cost you $39.99!

by Christopher Jin