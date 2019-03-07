Nintendo urges its mobile game developers to push fewer in-app purchases

Contrary to the norm, Nintendo wants to rein in consumer spending on its products. Specifically, its licensed mobile games.

Sources tell The Wall Street Journal that the video game company is urging its mobile developers to re-engineer its games to de-emphasize in-app purchases. But by no means is Nintendo doing it for charitable reasons: the company believes its mobile games to be an advertising vehicle for its more profitable console games.

The policy doesn’t please the developer houses. One employee from CyberAgent, which worked on “Dragalia Lost,” said that the company “would have made a lot more” money if it had taken care of the game alone and wasn’t made to make drawing odds favorable for players. IGN reports that the company cut its earnings outlook because of decreased revenues per user from the game —the first time in 17 years.

Nintendo still wants to see its mobile phone game business expand to more than $900 million.