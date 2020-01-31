Author
Nintendo’s Switch and Switch Lite handheld consoles have been breakout hits, which explains why the Japanese company is not too keen on launching a successor, at least not in 2020. But in case there was any doubt left, they end now.

Shuntaro Furukawa, CEO and President of Nintendo, has told investors that the company has ‘no plans’ to launch a new Switch model this year. “Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020”, Furukawa noted in an official briefing.

Instead, the company aims to focus on strengthening the existing user base and fully communicating ‘the special features and appeal of Nintendo Switch Lite’. Nintendo has so far sold an impressive 52 million Switch consoles since its debut in 2017, as per the latest quarterly financial results.

Source: Nintendo (PDF)
Via: NintendoLife

