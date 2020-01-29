Author
Mobile games have become serious money spinners for developers, with the likes of Pokemon Go and Clash of Clans earning hundreds of millions each year. Nintendo is milking the surge as well, and has reportedly generated over $1 billion from mobile games.

As per a Sensor Tower report, Nintendo’s mobile games on Android and iOS have amassed more than $1 billion in lifetime player spending. Out of that huge figure, a whopping 61 percent (around $651 million) came from strategy RPG Fire Emblem Heroes that follows the ‘gacha game’ model for monetisation.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp took the second spot with $131 million in player spending, while Mario Kart Tour and Super Mario Run also made the cut in the top five. Nintendo currently has a portfolio of six mobile games that collectively have over 452 million downloads.

Source: Sensor Tower

