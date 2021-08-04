Since Google revealed the design and some of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 duo specifications, we keep hearing news and bits about the software, hardware features, availability, and now, the Google Tensor chipset that’ll power the new premium flagships.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear Samsung produce chipsets since it has a very successful Exynos lineup and even produces chipsets for other giant companies such as Qualcomm. We also heard the news about Google co-developing its upcoming chipset with the Korean giant in the past, so this rumor only seems to be confirmed after all.

Sources close to Nikkei Asia (via 9to5Google) suggest that the Google Tensor chipset is built using the 5nm fabrication process, which is the same process used in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset series and Samsung’s own Exynos 1080 and 2100 chipsets.

“Google did not disclose who will manufacture the Tensor chip for Pixel, but sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia that Samsung would handle production using its advanced 5-nanometer process technology. Samsung declined to comment, but the company said last week that it plans to accelerate its foundry business this year, with a focus on 5- and 4-nanometer processes.”

As you would expect, Samsung declined to comment, and Google hasn’t announced any “new” partnerships either. It’s worth noting that there aren’t many chip manufacturers out there that can meet and fulfill such large chipset orders, and Samsung just happens to be one that could potentially do just that without any issues.

The new 5nm fabrication process is more efficient than the 7nm process and could improve battery life and performance. Google has also mentioned that it took the company at least four years to design the new Tensor chipset “specifically for Pixels.”, so we’ll likely see a lot more products come out in the future with Google’s own chipset, powering smartphones, wearables, and potentially even smart home products.