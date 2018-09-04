NFL will let CBS live stream the Super Bowl on all platforms

Commercial sports organizations are finally figuring out that even if their season finale matches can command tens of millions of viewers, putting live access on other platforms behind paywalls just doesn’t make sense. So instead of having that, they’ll make it free to view and make you painfully aware of who’s providing the coverage.

The NFL and CBS, which holds the television rights to Super Bowl LIII, have agreed to allow online streaming through CBSSports.com as well as CBS, CBS All Access and CBS Sports web portals and apps with support spanning across Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Andorid TV, Android, Chromecast, Windows 10, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon channels.

No authentication will be required — meaning no emails entered and no newsletters sent into the spam folder. Even better for the NFL and CBS? Online views are easier to tabulate than television households. We don’t know if streamers will receive a straight simulcast of the network feed or if ads will be separately served — in either case, it’s more revenue potential all around.

CBS All Access subscribers (who pay a minimum of $5.99 monthly) have access to local NFL games during the season. Those games will also be available for mobile platforms as provided through cable, satellite, wireless carrier and multichannel partners.

The NFL has also partnered with Verizon to allow for all-carrier mobile streaming of regular and post-season games as well as additional editorial content.