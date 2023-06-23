NFC changed how we make payments, and it took off in 2020 as people moved over from physical cash to online purchases made with credit cards, smartphones, and smartwatches. The NFC Forum unveiled and outlined its plans and research efforts through 2028, revealing the roadmap for some major improvements that could make the technology truly contactless and much easier to use.

The NFC Forum (NFC stands for “Near Field Communications”) announced its five key priorities on its roadmap, focusing on increasing the power, increasing the range, enabling multi-tapping, modernizing device-to-device communications, and the ability to share data formats.

"The exponential growth of NFC technology is a testament to our members' forward-thinking approach and unwavering dedication to innovation," said NFC Forum Executive Director Mike McCamon. "Through our continuously evolving standards, business-line managers and product designers will be able to create new and exciting products and services that customers will love. As NFC technology becomes more prevalent in our daily lives, our planned features have the potential to significantly enhance the way we pay and receive payments; engage with our favorite brands; power our devices; and access sustainable products and services."

The current Forum members all agreed that NFC has to be improved to ensure it continues to innovate and offer helpful solutions. As a result, the current 1 watt of power will be increased up to 3 watts. The change will allow devices to power smaller and new form factors and bring new functionality and opportunities.

Second, the current generation of NFC is limited to a range of 5mm. This means that devices must be held very closely at POS (Point-of-Sale) terminals when paying for goods and services, which could be challenging. The Forum proposes increasing the range by up to four to six times, resulting in 20-30mm distances. The new feature would improve usability by decreasing the precision needed for antenna alignment and making it easier for both users and merchants.

Source: Pocketnow

Besides the power and range improvements, NFC Forums also wants to introduce multiple taps to trigger several actions with a single tap. The use cases driving this work include point-to-point receipt delivery, loyalty identification, and total-journey ticketing. The agency also wants to modernize device-to-device communication and allow users and businesses to receive payments anywhere. Additionally, the option to share data in a wide variety of different formats could be enabled, allowing users and businesses to exchange information in a new, seamless way.

The proposed changes sound promising, and it sounds like the NFC technology could receive a major update in the coming years. The ability to share information, and to make payments from an arm-length away is a massive improvement for consumers, and the option to trigger multiple options with a tap, and to charge devices makes life easier and more convenient.

Some might argue there are potential disadvantages and security risks to the new features, but it’s important to keep in mind that it’s at the early stages, and manufacturers will have plenty of time to work out the details and ensure it’s safe and secure for individuals and business use.

There are a lot of advantages to improving the technology, and it looks like it will go well with Qi2 wireless charging, the new standard that’s coming soon to brand-new devices.