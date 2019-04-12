Owners of faulty Nexus 6P phones could get up to $400

Some Nexus 6P owners that experienced bootlooping issues have filed a class action suit against Google and Huawei. The Nexus 6P devices would randomly shut down or restart regardless of the battery level, so the owners took the issue to court. Google and Huawei agreed to a $9.75 million settlement, which would mean that owners of faulty phones could get up to $400 each.

Google and Huawei allegedly knew about the bug that would cause this issue and have failed to address it. Furthermore, the plaintiffs allege that despite having knowledge of the issues, the two companies continue to sell the Nexus 6P devices. If you are one of those who purchased a Nexus 6P on September 25, 2015, or at a later date, are eligible for a reimbursement.

The Verge reports that those eligible could be paid up to $400 for their faulty device. However, if you have received a Pixel XL in a prior warranty exchange program, you might only get up to $10. The highest amounts will go to those who submit proper documentation for the bug, while those who don’t may get up to $75.