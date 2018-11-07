Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P reach end of the road for software updates
The Nexus age may officially be over.
Google debuted the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P smartphones in September 2015. They were guaranteed two years of OS updates and they got them, bringing the phones from Marshmallow to Android 8.1 Oreo.
They were also originally promised an extra year’s worth of security patches. They got those and then some — last year, Google had quietly extended the support range to November 2018 because it also had an 18-month contingency window from when the Google Store had last sold the merchandise.
It’s the last time ODMs had a visible presence with a Google smartphone product — LG in the 5X’s case and Huawei with the 6P. And with the latest patches having gone out yesterday, it seems that they have gotten their last updates. Google’s guarantees have run out.
It doesn’t stop the company from serving up surprise OTAs, but it looks as though all of the big guns now are behind the Pixels.
