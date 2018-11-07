Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P reach end of the road for software updates

Contents

The Nexus age may officially be over.

Google debuted the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P smartphones in September 2015. They were guaranteed two years of OS updates and they got them, bringing the phones from Marshmallow to Android 8.1 Oreo.

They were also originally promised an extra year’s worth of security patches. They got those and then some — last year, Google had quietly extended the support range to November 2018 because it also had an 18-month contingency window from when the Google Store had last sold the merchandise.

It’s the last time ODMs had a visible presence with a Google smartphone product — LG in the 5X’s case and Huawei with the 6P. And with the latest patches having gone out yesterday, it seems that they have gotten their last updates. Google’s guarantees have run out.

It doesn’t stop the company from serving up surprise OTAs, but it looks as though all of the big guns now are behind the Pixels.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Android Police
Source
Google APIs
Posted In
Uncategorized
Tags
Android, Android 8.1, Android Oreo, End of Life, Google, Huawei, LG, News, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, software updates
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed