Apple launched the original iPhone SE back in March 2016, and it was one of the best alternatives to anyone who was trying to get a new iPhone without having to break the bank. Since then, we had to wait a bit over four years to get the latest variant launched back in April 2020. However, the success of this last iteration could’ve motivated Apple to give us a refresh faster than expected.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could be planning to give us an iPhone SE refresh in the first half of 2022. However, don’t expect many changes as he also mentions that this new device would be roughly the same as the current model, which follows the design language as the iPhone 8. Still, the new 2022 iPhone SE is believed to support 5G and a new processor under the hood. Just don’t expect anything crazy, as Apple could arrive as the cheapest 5G iPhone ever, which is currently a title held by the iPhone 12 mini, so we could expect that the new SE could start selling for less than the $699 starting price of the iPhone 12 mini.

Now, rumors also suggest that we may get a new iPhone SE Plus that could arrive with a larger display and a Touch ID sensor embedded in the phone’s power button as we see on the current iPad Air. However, Ming-Chi Kuo makes no mention of this new device in his latest note, so we’re not sure if Apple ditched this model or if it’s something that we may get in the future. Whatever the case, we are expecting the new iPhone SE to make its debut during a spring event.

The latest Spring Loaded event gave us a couple of new devices. If that doesn’t happen, we will most likely have to wait until later to get to see a 2022 SE, as Apple has once again confirmed that it would only talk about software during its WWDC since we didn’t get the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models we were waiting for. Kuo also said that Apple is working on a new version of the iPhone 11 that would arrive with a 6-inch LCD display, Face ID, and 5G, but we would have to wait until 2023 to see it when it could also become part of the iPhone SE family.

Source MacRumors