Do you miss the physical rotating bezel that was found on the original Samsung Galaxy Watch? Well, we have good news for those who have been for the feature to return. An FCC certification has revealed that Samsung could be re-introducing the physical rotating bezel on its upcoming Galaxy Watch.

The listing reveals more information about the back of the device. Further, the watch is said to feature Gorilla Glass DX, 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD01-8190G standard, Bluetooth Low Energy, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, GPS and LTE connectivity. Moreover, it is mentioned to come in 45mm size.

The most interesting finding from the listing is the return of physical rotating bezel from the original Galaxy Watch. To recall, Samsung used a digital bezel for the Galaxy Watch Active series that used haptic feedback when using the bezel.

Via: SamMobile