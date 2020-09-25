The Mobile World Congress, which takes place in Barcelona, is one of the most important tech events. It usually takes place during the last week of February or in the first week of March. However, the organizers of MWC canceled this year’s event because of the ongoing pandemic. Luckily, its organizers are already preparing for next year’s event, and it seems that it may be scheduled for June.

“The GSMA is committed and investing so that MWC21 Barcelona can go ahead safely and offer the unique, unmissable experience that has made it the world’s most important mobile ecosystem convening platform. MWC21 Barcelona will also have virtual elements to complement the overwhelming demand to convene physically.”

It seems that the next MWC won’t take place in the first quarter of 2021. GSM Association has recently announced that MW C2021 is now scheduled for the last week of June. The Barcelona event will now start on June 28, and it will end on July 1, 2021. Now, that doesn’t mean that we won’t get an interesting event in the last week of February, as MWC Shanghai 2021 would currently be scheduled to take place from February 23 – 25. The Shanghai event is usually focused on targeting the Asia Pacific markets and brands that we don’t usually see at the event in the Spanish city.

CEO of GEM Association, John Hoffman, in a press release that:

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of all our partners and clients who remain dedicated to ensuring MWC21 Barcelona is a success. MWC is more than just an event. It’s an experience that brings the whole industry together and provides a platform to unlock the power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive.”

MWC Barcelona is celebrated at ‘Fira de Barcelona,’ and the President of its Governing board, Pau Relat, also commented about the event being rescheduled for another date. He said:

“We fully support the GSMA’s decision to reschedule the dates for MWC Barcelona and are deeply committed to making the best possible 2021 edition with an extraordinary participation of companies and visitors. The long-standing partnership between the MWC, Fira and the city of Barcelona has been a very successful one for everyone, and I’m sure it will continue to be so in the future.”

Source GSM Arena

Via GSMA