Motorola RAZR

In May, the next Motorola Razr’s details were revealed in a podcast interview. It is tipped to be launched in September. Now, ahead of the launch, key specifications of the device have leaked online. The latest development comes from popular tipster Evan Blass, who took to Twitter to leak some of the specs of the upcoming Motorola foldable phone.

The Motorola Razr successor could be called Motorola Razr 5G. According to Blass, it will feature a 6.2-inch display and a dual rear camera setup. It could sport 48MP + 20MP dual rear cameras. Further, it is said to come with dual SIM slots of Nano-SIM and eSIM. It could include 256GB of onboard storage. It will run Android 10.

The new leak counters the rumors going around for Motorola Razr 2’s display size. Earlier rumors have hinted at the presence of a 6.7-inch display. The Motorola Razr 5G could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

You May Also Like
Realme X3
Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom launched in India, price starts at Rs 24,999
Realme X3 SuperZoom price starts at Rs 27,999.
Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31 price dropped in India within one month of launch
Samsung has also announced a cashback offer for customers who purchase the phone with an ICICI Bank credit card.
Google Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a nears launch as it appears on FCC
Concept-based renders, hands-on images, 360-degree videos, and retail packaging – when it comes to Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a mid-ranger, we’ve seen it all.