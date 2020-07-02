In May, the next Motorola Razr’s details were revealed in a podcast interview. It is tipped to be launched in September. Now, ahead of the launch, key specifications of the device have leaked online. The latest development comes from popular tipster Evan Blass, who took to Twitter to leak some of the specs of the upcoming Motorola foldable phone.

The Motorola Razr successor could be called Motorola Razr 5G. According to Blass, it will feature a 6.2-inch display and a dual rear camera setup. It could sport 48MP + 20MP dual rear cameras. Further, it is said to come with dual SIM slots of Nano-SIM and eSIM. It could include 256GB of onboard storage. It will run Android 10.

The new leak counters the rumors going around for Motorola Razr 2’s display size. Earlier rumors have hinted at the presence of a 6.7-inch display. The Motorola Razr 5G could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.