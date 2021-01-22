next MacBook Air

Apple is reportedly preparing a MacBook Air refresh. As earlier reported for the next MacBook Pro, the upcoming MacBook Air could have much faster processors, and see the return of magnetic charging. Earlier reports have said that Apple is not going to remove the USB Type-C ports as it will include “multiple USB-C ports” on its future Macs, and the company is planning to introduce MagSafe charging with a similar elongated pill-shaped design of the older MagSafe port.

The report comes from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. He says that the upcoming MacBook Air will include Apple’s MagSafe charging technology and a next-generation version of the company’s in-house Mac processors. He goes on to write that Apple considered making the laptop smaller by shrinking the border around the screen. However, the screen will remain 13-inches. 

The idea of 15-inch MacBook Air...

Moreover, it is being reported that Apple discussed the idea of making a 15-inch variant of the MacBook Air, but the tech giant “isn’t moving forward with this for the next generation.”

As per the report, the next MacBook Air will have a pair of USB 4 ports for connecting external devices. If you are wondering about the current MacBook Air, which was refreshed two months back in November 2020, it is said to remain available in the company’s lineup as an entry-level offering. Previous reports have also claimed that there will be a new MacBook Air in 2022, hinting that it won’t launch in 2021. Plus, it is rumored to include a new mini-LED display.

Apple is already tipped to be working on a series of new Mac processors that are aimed at outperforming Intel’s fastest. Apple is also working on chips with more GPU cores. For the unaware, the M1 chip comes with either seven or eight GPU cores. It is said that the company is currently testing models with 16 and 32-cores. These could be seen on the upcoming MacBook Pros. 

