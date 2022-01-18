The next Mac Pro should complete transition to Apple Silicon in Q4 2022

Leakster @Dylandtk has been revealing vital information on what could be Apple's next steps to complete the transition from Intel to its proprietary processors. He recently revealed that Cupertino might be planning to replace the current 13-inch MacBook Pro in favor of a larger 14-inch MacBook Pro model with a new M2 chip. He also mentioned that the Apple Silicon transition would end by Q4 of 2022, as the Mac Pro may arrive with a new M1 processor that may exceed the cores of the M1 Max.

"The Apple Silicon transition will end by Q4 of 2022. The Mac Pro will be the last device to be replaced. The Mac Pro's processor will not be an extension of the M2. The processor of the Mac Pro will instead be a further extension of the M1 beyond the cores of the M1 Max."

According to leaker @Dylandtk, Apple could release a new Mac Pro in the last quarter of 2022. He believes that this new product will feature a chipset that will be more potent than the M1 Max processor that is found under the hood of the latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. This new processor wouldn't be a variant of the new M2 chip, but rather an improved version of the current M1 lineup capable of holding as many as 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores.

"In the short term, you can expect Apple's new Mac Pro to feature at least two dies, in essence forming a dual-M1 Max design."

Rumors have also suggested that Apple is working with TSMC to deliver 3nm chipsets capable of holding up to 40 cores, but these could arrive in Mac computers in 2023. These new 3nm chips are codenamed "Ibiza," "Lobos," and "Palma" and are expected to be variations of the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max.

Apple’s current M1 chips use a 5nm process, and we don’t expect this to change in 2022. But that doesn't mean Apple can't find ways to get more power from its processors while still using 5nm architecture. Whatever the case, we are months away from 2023 and the possible launch of a new Mac Pro, so take this rumor with some salt.

Source: Twitter

Via: GSM Arena