We have told you earlier in July that the next generation of iPhones will be called “iPhone 13”, but today it gets confirmed once again. A sticker tab that is used to seal Apple products in their boxes confirms the name of the new smartphone series.

The sticker doesn’t tell us much, apart from that the new flagship series will indeed be called iPhone 13, and not iPhone 12S as many reported and suggested. The photo was posted on the Chinese social media network Weibo (via iClarified).

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if the image is legit, but the sticker seems real at first glance. It’s also not unusual to see the packaging leak for products a month before their announcement, so it could very well be real. We, at Pocketnow, have also often preferred referring to the 2021 series of iPhones as “iPhone 13”, as it seems logical that the company would pick that name, even if the number 13 isn’t a favorite number for the majority of people. There was a lot of speculation whether Apple would skip the number and go back to the “S” series or skip to 14 altogether, but it seems more likely that Apple went with it.

The upcoming iPhone series will consist of four new devices, the iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Next year, Apple will likely discontinue the “mini” lineup and replace it with a larger iPhone Max to appeal to more people in the “affordable” price segment. This year’s iPhone 13 series will be unveiled in the middle of September and will likely be on sale in late September or sometime in October. We also have an article on what to expect from the upcoming Apple Event.

