iPhone 12 iOS beta

Apple has announced the App Tracking Transparency privacy measure. It will be required starting with the next beta versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. As per Apple, the software update will be publicly released in the early spring. To recall, the feature was said to go live a few months back, in September. However, Apple delayed the requirement to give developers more time to prepare.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature will require all iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV app developers to receive a user’s permission to track their activity across other apps and websites. It will also require the developers to ask users’ approval to access their device’s random advertising identifier, known as the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), for targeted advertising purposes.

On each app’s product page, users will be able to learn about some of the data types an app may collect, and whether the information is used to track them or is linked to their identity or device.

Developers will be required to provide information about your privacy practices in App Store Connect. If you use third-party code — such as advertising or analytics SDKs — you’ll also need to describe what data the third-party code collects, how the data may be used, and whether the data is used to track users.

Tracking also refers to sharing user or device data with data brokers. Hence, the developers will have to tell users if they are tracking them for displaying targeted advertisements, sharing list of emails, advertising IDs, or other IDs with a third-party advertising network or placing a third-party SDK in their app.

When it goes live, users will get a prompt with options to “Allow Tracking” or “Ask App not to Track” when opening apps that wish to track their activity.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
