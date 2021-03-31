Back in the day, you could differentiate between two social media apps by the features they offered. For instance, Instagram was more photo-focused, while Twitter was text-based. Times are changing, and the only differentiator between social media apps is the color of their UI. First, it was Stories, then TikTok-like short videos, and now, it’s Clubhouse’s audio-based chatrooms. Social media giants are hopping on the trend of audio chat rooms like there is no tomorrow. After Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, and Spotify, the latest one to embrace the trend is LinkedIn.

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi, took to Twitter to reveal that the LinkedIn app already has a hidden interface for its new audio chat platform. Similar to other copies, the app’s version of Clubhouse works like live rooms. Just like other copies, users can listen or interact with others via audio and quick reactions on LinkedIn’s Clubhouse rival. The development was confirmed by TechCrunch where a LinkedIn spokesperson revealed that the company has been working on its own live audio chat room feature. However, the actual release date of the feature remains unknown.

“We’re seeing nearly 50% growth in conversations on LinkedIn reflected in stories, video shares, and posts on the platform,” Suzi Owens, a spokesperson for LinkedIn, said when confirming its audio feature’s development. “We’re doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity. And, we’re looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community,” she said.

LinkedIn believes that users have been interacting more and more with stories and video sharing. Hence, an audio platform will also attract the community’s attention. Basically, a feature gets tried and tested on seven other social media apps and LinkedIn hops on to make its own version.